St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) Shares Sold by Marketfield Asset Management LLC

Marketfield Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,624 shares during the quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of St. Joe worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,184,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,156,000 after acquiring an additional 130,255 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 817,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 107.2% in the second quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 403,385 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 64.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 196,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 11.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Shares of St. Joe stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $17.69. 3,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,360. St. Joe Co has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.35 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.