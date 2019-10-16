SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SSEZY. Barclays raised shares of SSE PLC/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSE PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSE PLC/S presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $16.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42. SSE PLC/S has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $16.87.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

