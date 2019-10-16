SSE (LON:SSE) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,300.00

Sse Plc (LON:SSE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and last traded at GBX 1,282 ($16.75), with a volume of 505460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,309 ($17.10).

SSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SSE from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price target (down previously from GBX 1,370 ($17.90)) on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SSE from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,236.50 ($16.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,209.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,140.98.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

