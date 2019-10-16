SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Price Target Cut to $5.00

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $6.00 target price on shares of SRC Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. MKM Partners downgraded shares of SRC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRC Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Capital One Financial raised shares of SRC Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SRC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.52.

Get SRC Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SRCI opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. SRC Energy has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $8.83.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.12 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRCI. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SRC Energy during the second quarter worth about $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SRC Energy during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SRC Energy during the second quarter worth about $53,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in SRC Energy during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SRC Energy during the second quarter worth about $57,000.

About SRC Energy

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for SRC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.