SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Decreases Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lowered its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,231,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,768 shares during the quarter. Aramark comprises approximately 9.1% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned approximately 0.50% of Aramark worth $53,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the second quarter worth $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Aramark in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Aramark by 8.4% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in Aramark by 18.3% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aramark in the second quarter valued at $206,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARMK traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.84. 96,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,883. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Aramark has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Aramark had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura raised Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

In other Aramark news, insider Keith Bethel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

