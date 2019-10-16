SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys New Shares in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 120,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000. Tenaris makes up approximately 0.4% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tenaris by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Tenaris by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenaris stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,230. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77. Tenaris SA has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Tenaris had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaris SA will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of Tenaris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.76.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

