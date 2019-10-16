SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Acquires Shares of 287,901 PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 287,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,333,000. PagSeguro Digital accounts for approximately 2.3% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned about 0.09% of PagSeguro Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,226,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,806 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,238,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,090,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,407,000 after purchasing an additional 60,469 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,246,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,539,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,155,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,019,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

NYSE:PAGS traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.52. 499,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,040. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $354.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAGS. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.