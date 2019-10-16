Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $129.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SPOT. Pivotal Research restated a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Spotify from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an underperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $184.00 price target on shares of Spotify and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.32.

Shares of SPOT opened at $118.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of -197.65 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.25 and its 200-day moving average is $140.03. Spotify has a fifty-two week low of $103.29 and a fifty-two week high of $168.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Spotify had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 13.23%. Analysts predict that Spotify will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify during the second quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Spotify by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

