Spirit of America Management Corp NY Raises Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 55,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 325,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $138,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,677. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $20.68.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.99 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 30.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.54%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.