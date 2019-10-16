Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases 1,350 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,834 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Cim LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 16.7% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 5.1% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,857 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 13.4% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Walmart by 20.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,216 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $109.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

WMT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.32. 140,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,238,059. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $120.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.99. The stock has a market cap of $342.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

