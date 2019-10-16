Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $318,000 Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in CME Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 102,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $7,005,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,057 shares in the company, valued at $15,823,258.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total transaction of $1,606,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,126 shares of company stock valued at $11,752,684 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.52. 59,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $161.05 and a one year high of $224.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.43.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.