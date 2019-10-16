Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Trading Up 5.1%

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.21 and last traded at $8.10, approximately 745,676 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 881,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPPI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $870.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.56.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. The company had revenue of ($1.25) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 139.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 50,485 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,950,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,403,000 after acquiring an additional 196,320 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,126,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,795,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

