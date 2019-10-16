Spectrum Hits Market Cap of $28,328.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Spectrum has a market cap of $28,328.00 and approximately $20,457.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Spectrum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00657006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012459 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012995 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

