Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Hits $0.0860

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0860 or 0.00001075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bisq, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $9,587.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007483 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020805 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004945 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.08 or 0.02175167 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000643 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bisq, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

