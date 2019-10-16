SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Purchased by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF makes up 2.2% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,214,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,915,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,968,000 after acquiring an additional 46,699 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 934,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,218,000 after acquiring an additional 65,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 62,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,057,000.

NYSEARCA RWX traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $40.68. 10,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,612. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.95.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3707 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

