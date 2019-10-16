SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Guidant Wealth Advisors

Guidant Wealth Advisors cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 89.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,555 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 107.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 251,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,866 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1,115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 2,521,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,681,000 after buying an additional 2,313,900 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,119,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,960,000 after buying an additional 2,105,235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,231,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,652,000 after buying an additional 2,020,371 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,893,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,097,000 after buying an additional 1,323,055 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of JNK stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.34. 80,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,129,968. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.42. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.76 and a fifty-two week high of $109.62.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.