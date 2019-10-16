SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) is Financial Services Advisory Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF comprises 7.6% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $11,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 251,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,866 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1,115.1% in the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 2,521,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,900 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 207.6% in the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,119,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,235 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 91.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,231,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 232.1% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,893,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,055 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.31. The stock had a trading volume of 64,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,968. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.42. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.76 and a 1 year high of $109.62.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.