SparksPay Price Down 14.9% Over Last Week (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 16th. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. SparksPay has a total market cap of $22,387.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000303 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.