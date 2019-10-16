Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) Short Interest Up 13.4% in September

Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the August 30th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $114.50 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Spark Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.63.

ONCE opened at $99.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.96 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.71. Spark Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $114.20.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 397.68% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. Research analysts forecast that Spark Therapeutics will post -5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCE. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

