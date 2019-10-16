SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.81

SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.81 and traded as low as $1.03. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 15,093 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGRP. TheStreet raised shares of SPAR Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SPAR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $68.22 million for the quarter.

In other SPAR Group news, major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 70,000 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $70,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kori Belzer sold 25,000 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $29,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 150,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,285.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,486 shares of company stock worth $171,584 in the last ninety days. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPAR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRP)

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

