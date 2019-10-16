Southwest Georgia Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) Shares Up 0.6%

Southwest Georgia Financial Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.12 and last traded at $20.12, 496 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Southwest Georgia Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Southwest Georgia Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and governmental customers. The company operates through four segments: Retail and Commercial Banking Services, Insurance Services, Wealth Strategies Services, and Financial Management Services.

