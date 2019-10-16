Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Southern makes up 0.4% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 217,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 81,916 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Southern by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 157,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,242,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 484.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of SO traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.13. The stock had a trading volume of 255,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,760. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.12. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.70.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,607.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,386,567. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.