Sophos Group (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.00

Sophos Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPHHF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 8463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPHHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sophos Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sophos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sophos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sophos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sophos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sophos Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 0.40.

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

