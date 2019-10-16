Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) is Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Marketfield Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the period. Sony comprises about 3.8% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sony in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Sony by 63.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sony by 32.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sony during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

Sony stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.68. 263,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,905. Sony Corp has a one year low of $41.91 and a one year high of $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.01.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Sony had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $17.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.21 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sony Corp will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.