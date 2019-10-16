Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Svb Leerink raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solid Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

SLDB traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.71. The company had a trading volume of 201,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a market cap of $498.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Solid Biosciences news, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 2,822,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $13,125,001.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,328,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after buying an additional 130,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 11.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 87,016 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth $4,755,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 55.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

