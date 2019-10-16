Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Down to $89.11

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $92.41, but opened at $89.11. Solaredge Technologies shares last traded at $84.80, with a volume of 1,963,625 shares changing hands.

SEDG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Solaredge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Solaredge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $85.00 price target on Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaredge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.95.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $2,343,525.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,912,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 97,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $8,211,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,506.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,599 shares of company stock worth $20,141,696. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,977,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 21,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,840,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,353,000 after acquiring an additional 131,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

