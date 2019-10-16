SnapCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,827.00 (SNPC)

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, SnapCoin has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. SnapCoin has a total market cap of $234,850.00 and approximately $16,827.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnapCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00042731 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.00 or 0.06112754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000412 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00001124 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00044391 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About SnapCoin

SnapCoin (SNPC) is a token. It launched on August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,689,398 tokens. SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 . SnapCoin’s official website is www.snapparazzi.io . SnapCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1

SnapCoin Token Trading

SnapCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnapCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnapCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

