Snap-on (SNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $951.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.33 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Snap-on to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SNA opened at $158.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.10 and a 200-day moving average of $157.91. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. Snap-on has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $174.00.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $3,058,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $421,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,251.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

