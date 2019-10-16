Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,395.70

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,395.70 and traded as low as $2,474.00. Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at $2,488.00, with a volume of 190,875 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,691.67 ($35.17).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,493.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,403.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a €0.28 ($0.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

