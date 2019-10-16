SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.68 Million

Brokerages forecast that SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) will post $165.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.30 million to $167.11 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year sales of $746.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $741.23 million to $751.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SDC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.78.

SDC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 93,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,011,975. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $21.10.

In other SmileDirectClub news, CEO David B. Katzman purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $684,500.00. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 2,275,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $49,727,475.45. Insiders have purchased a total of 43,800 shares of company stock worth $808,019 over the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

