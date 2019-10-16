SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SM Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

NYSE:SM opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.20 million, a P/E ratio of 266.00 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $31.45.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $407.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.53 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

