Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) Short Interest Update

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the August 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
SKYS opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57. Sky Solar has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.58.
Sky Solar Company Profile
