Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) Short Interest Update

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the August 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SKYS opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57. Sky Solar has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.58.

Sky Solar Company Profile

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

