Simplex Trading LLC Takes $139,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $161.63. The company had a trading volume of 740,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,387. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $164.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.60.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.4298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

