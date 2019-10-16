Simplex Trading LLC Sells 10,049 Shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU)

Simplex Trading LLC lessened its stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU) by 30.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,049 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Shares of CHAU stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $21.71. 19,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,964. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $27.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.0353 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.