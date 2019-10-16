Simplex Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 26,573 ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.36% of ProShares Ultra Silver at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 1,280.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 30,047 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AGQ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,927. ProShares Ultra Silver has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $39.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

