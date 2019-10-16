Simplex Trading LLC Buys 1,625 Shares of VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.23% of VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRF. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 1,763.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 31,557 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 465.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 49,360 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.03. 6,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,504. VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.89.

Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap Index (the Index). The Index is a rules-based, modified market capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded small-capitalization companies that are domiciled and primarily listed on an exchange in Brazil, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Brazil.

