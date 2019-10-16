Simplex Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 36,105 VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 88.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 68.1% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 205.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period.

Shares of GDXJ stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.49. The stock had a trading volume of 452,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,476,833. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $43.10.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

