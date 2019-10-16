Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 280,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,480 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $43,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresters Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Barclays set a $218.00 price objective on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.30.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.59. 260,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,213. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.74 and its 200-day moving average is $163.04. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $145.28 and a 12 month high of $191.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 63.49% and a net margin of 40.48%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.