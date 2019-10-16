Signify (AMS:LIGHT) PT Set at €23.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) has been assigned a €23.50 ($27.33) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LIGHT. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Societe Generale set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group set a €24.75 ($28.78) target price on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €24.98 ($29.04).

Signify has a 52 week low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 52 week high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

