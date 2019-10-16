Signaturefd LLC Purchases 5,328 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.13. The company had a trading volume of 612,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,212,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $34.22 and a one year high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $256.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.35.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $241 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. CLSA upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

