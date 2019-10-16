Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 67.2% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 310.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 210,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,208,000 after buying an additional 159,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 99.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,194.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,325.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,653 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,191,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,469. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.09. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.11.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

