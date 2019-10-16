Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,585 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.2% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 41,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.8% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cfra set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.61. The stock had a trading volume of 823,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,200,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.