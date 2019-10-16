Signaturefd LLC Has $974,000 Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.01.

ED stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.84. 1,294,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,652. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.29 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.85.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

