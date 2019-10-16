Signaturefd LLC Buys 39,229 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 7.7% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $94,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.8% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 242.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000.

VIG traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.31. 918,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,339. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $121.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.23.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

