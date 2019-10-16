Signaturefd LLC Buys 269 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 24,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc increased its position in Broadcom by 49.1% during the third quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 65,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,089,000 after acquiring an additional 21,565 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $73,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Broadcom by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Cowen set a $285.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $288.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,013. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $208.23 and a twelve month high of $323.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.89. The company has a market capitalization of $111.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). Broadcom had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $2.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.46, for a total transaction of $5,409,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

