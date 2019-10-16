Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,188 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Citigroup by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 78,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE C traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $69.50. 1,200,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,198,125. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.50. The company has a market cap of $158.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $73.08.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $77.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

