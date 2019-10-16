Signature Bank (SBNY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.01. Signature Bank had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $334.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Signature Bank to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $118.67 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $137.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.22.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

