Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on SIFY. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Sify Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sify Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.
NASDAQ SIFY opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sify Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $1.70.
About Sify Technologies
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
