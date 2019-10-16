Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SIFY. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Sify Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sify Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

NASDAQ SIFY opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sify Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $1.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sify Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sify Technologies worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

