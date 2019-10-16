SHPING Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14.00 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. One SHPING token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and IDEX. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $96,433.00 and $14.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SHPING Token Profile

SHPING’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,000,502 tokens. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SHPING

SHPING can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

