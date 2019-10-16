Short Interest in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Declines By 10.3%

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the August 30th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 592,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie set a $74.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.84.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $62.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.21. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $81.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.